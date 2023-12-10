Eagles-Cowboys Will Be Great Sunday Night Football

Videos by OutKick

Eagles vs. Cowboys, 8:20 ET

Are you ready for some football?!?! I know I am as we finally get a solid matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys. The NFC East is not fully sorted out yet, but we get a clash of two of the best teams in the division and the conference. Not only will this be a fun game to watch, but this should be a great game for us to bet on. Let’s take a look at the lead-up to this game and how the two teams match up against each other.

Let’s get this out of the way immediately: the Eagles are coming off of a terrible loss. I’ll be very honest, I thought that the line between them and the 49ers was disrespectful and I expected the Eagles to win the game, but they were absolutely destroyed. After a few nice drives to start the game and some solid stops, the 49ers offense was just too dynamic for the Eagles. A loss called for the talking heads to start spewing nonsense like Jalen Hurts shouldn’t start. It is almost laughable to hear that the guy who led them to a Super Bowl and a 10-2 record right now should be benched for Marcus Mariota of all people. I don’t rank Hurts as a top-5 thrower in the league, but he’s certainly finding ways for the Eagles to win games. I do agree with one thought I heard from Ross Tucker – Hurts is taking too much time to throw the ball. I don’t know if he needs to go through his progressions quicker or if he is having trouble recognizing the defenses that he is seeing, but something is not quite as crisp as last season. He has two receivers that will probably end with over 1,000 receiving yards for the year and could each end up with 10+ touchdowns, so even this argument seems a bit silly. But, he does have 10 interceptions this year which the Cowboys will capitalize on.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 26: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after scoring the game winning touchdown in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field on November 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Last week, the Eagles played Brock Purdy, a guy that people are claiming may win the MVP this season. This week, they face another guy that is getting some consideration: Dak Prescott. Prescott has been great with almost 3,250 passing yards and 26 touchdowns this season. Last week he was great in a shootout against the Seahawks. Unlike the Eagles, Prescott has relied mainly on one receiver (Cee Dee Lamb). After Lamb, he has spread the ball around to other receivers fairly evenly. Offensively these teams match up rather well. I am interested to see how the defensive line attacks the Eagles offensive line. They are two of the best going against each other. In the first game, the Cowboys led in just about every important stat with the exception of points. They did lose the turnover battle, but it was at the end of the game when they were trying to get in the end zone. The Eagles did come up with a stop twice when it mattered most, but will their defense be able to do that on the road? I highly doubt it.

If you are looking for a playoff game, this is it. The Eagles and Cowboys squaring off should be one of the better games of the season. The Cowboys, before last week, were the most dominant team at home in football. The Eagles are generally pretty good coming off of a loss. This game could decide the NFC East battle. I think the teams will be very slow-paced in this game. They will both be cautious in their approach as they recognize the importance of this game. I’m taking the under 52 for the game.

