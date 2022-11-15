Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Admits Team ‘Played Like Crap’

Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid for an undefeated season came crashing down all thanks to the Washington Commanders.

That’s what happens when you play like crap, as the Bird’s head coach put it.

The Eagles lost at home to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, by a score of 32-21. Of course, there were some decidedly questionable calls that went against Siranni’s team. However, when he was asked about those after the game, he said it all comes down to his team making their own luck.

“When you play the way we did tonight, and when you play the way we did in all three phases — offense, defense, special teams, coaching — when you play like that, it seems like everything is going against you,” Sirianni said.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni congratulates Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“You create your own luck. And we played like crap. We didn’t do a good enough job. If it feels like things go against you, those plays, those scenarios, when you play like that, get magnified. Whether it was the right call or the wrong call. We made our own luck today, and it was bad.”

There’s no denying it: the Eagles really did play like crap. They wound up more than doubling their season turnover total with three fumbles and an interception.

Still, Sirianni did a good job in taking the high road especially when it comes to some of the more egregious bad calls, particularly this face mask on tight end Dallas Goedert.

No penalty for facemask called on this play. Eagles fumble, Washington now with the ball pic.twitter.com/Xncexxh7V9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2022

Philadelphia is still perched atop the NFC East thanks to an 8-1 record. However, the Dallas Cowboys are nipping at their heels at 7-2. With an undefeated season off the table, Monday night’s loss could be the wake-up call the team needs for the final stretch of the season.

