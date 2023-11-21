Eagles Savagely Use Taylor Swift The Troll The Chiefs After Massive Win

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t afraid to go nuclear when it comes to trolling online.

Philly pulled out a hard-fought 21-17 win Monday night against the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The team is now 9-1 and rolling.

However, the biggest and certainly pettiest moment didn’t happen on the field at all. It happened on Instagram following the clock hitting zero.

The Eagles shared a post of a friendship bracelet with the words “Eagles win” and captioned it, “In our winning era.” It was a clear shot at Kelce dating Taylor Swift and all of her fans who now watch the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles use Taylor Swift to torch the Chiefs.

There’s a couple reasons this is an A+ troll. Travis attempted to give Taylor Swift a bracelet with his phone number on it, and she also wore one with his number on it, according to ForTheWin.

Furthermore, Swift fans have been creating special bracelets for her Eras Tour. It all stems from her song “You’re on Your Own, Kid” with the lyrics “Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.”

Fans took that to heart, and it kind of turned into a sub-movement of the Eras Tour.

Fans of the Eagles also definitely approved the troll, and many on Instagram noted how petty it is…..which is the entire point!

People might be growing tired of Taylor Swift constantly being mentioned whenever the Chiefs play, but honestly, how can you not find this hilarious? The Chiefs and league have leaned into Swift’s presence, and the Eagles are now doing the same after a huge win. Are you not entertained? Inject this pettiness right into the souls of fans everywhere. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.