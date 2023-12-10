Eagles At Cowboys Sunday Night Football ‘Same Game Parlay’

Videos by OutKick

I’m torn on the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) at Dallas Cowboys (9-3) Sunday Night Football game in NFL Week 14. I gave out a sprinkle on the Cowboys -3.5 in my Weekend Betting Guide for December 9-10 with little conviction.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts runs the ‘Tush Push’ with WR A.J. Brown and TE Dallas Goedert against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

However, since this is the biggest game of the season, I’ll fire up a rare (for me) Same Game Parlay (SGP) in Eagles-Cowboys. These SGPs aren’t good for the ole bankroll so don’t put a lot of money on this.

Eagles at Cowboys Same Game Parlay in Week 9 (+776)

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cowboys moneyline (-180)

The bottom line is the Eagles are descending and the Cowboys are peaking. Dallas is better by expected points added per play differential, net yards per play, and net success rate.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is upended by Eagles LB Zach Cunningham and CB Darius Slay. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

Plus, this a revenge game for the Cowboys who lost to the Eagles 28-23 in Philadelphia in Week 9. Dallas out-played Philly on the box score and the Cowboys could’ve easily won that game.

Finally, the Cowboys are 9-1 straight up and 7-3 vs. the spread as home favorites against NFC East teams since hiring head coach Mike McCarthy in 2020.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD (-145)

Lamb is the 2nd-best wideout in football behind Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, which is saying a lot. Hill is almost a “lock” for 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and could gain 2,000 receiving yards.

Slay and Eagles S Kevin Byard tackle Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb at Lincoln Financial Field. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

In Week 9, Lamb caught 16 passes for 191 yards against Philly but failed to hit pay-dirt. Lamb did catch a TD in four straight games prior to Week 9 and caught 2 TD passes vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. Last year, Lamb had 10 catches for 120 yards and 2 TDs at home against the Eagles.

Eagles RB D’Andre Swift 50+ Rushing Yards (-136)

Philadelphia’s offense is better with a balanced attack and I’m expecting the Eagles to establish the run a little more Sunday night. Swift only rushed for 43 yards on 18 carries vs. the Cowboys in Week 9. But, he has at least 50 rushing yards in eight of his 12 games this year.

Eagles RB D’Andre Swift runs the ball against Dallas at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Dallas’s run defense is mediocre and ranks 31st in rushing defense success rate. Philly’s defense has been struggling lately so the Eagles might want to keep them off the field.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Over 35.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Goedert has been sidelined with a forearm injury since Week 9. That injury has made Philadelphia’s passing attack one-dimensional. Goedert caught 3 passes for 50 yards vs. Dallas last month. Plus, he has at least 38 receiving yards in seven of his 10 starts against Dallas.

Eagles-Cowboys Sunday Night Football SGP Bet Slip

Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.