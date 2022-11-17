Eagles Are Doing SUHmthing About Their Struggling Interior Run Defense

Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president Howie Roseman has done a great job addressing the needs of his team to upgrade them from a good team last year to a Super Bowl contender this year. And the team’s addition of Ndamukong Suh is more of that.

The Eagles on Thursday agreed to a one-year prorated deal with the free agent defensive tackle, sources told OutKick.

Philadelphia has also announced the signing.

Suh, who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was wanting to join a team that has a chance to get him back to the Super Bowl. That’s a game he’s played in twice before. And the Super Bowl is a game the Eagles (8-1) clearly have a chance to participate in come February.

Suh, 35, has been staying in good shape and should be ready to play almost immediately, a source close to the player said.

Ndamukong Suh is hoping to return to the Super Bowl for the third time in his career. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Suh Almost Ready To Help Eagles

“He just needs a bit of time to hit some people first to get to where he’s always been,” the source said.

So this week the Eagles added interior run-stopping with the addition of Linval Joseph and now Suh. The moves are intended to help overcome the loss of defensive tackle Jordan Davis in Week 8.

Since that time the Eagles have had the fourth worst interior run stopping defensive in the NFL. They’ve fallen behind only Houston, Dallas, and the Buffalo Bills. The Eagles have been allowed 136.7 rushing yards between the tackles.

The Washington Commanders rushed for 152 yards en route to handing the Eagles their first loss of the season. That loss ended Philly’s hopes of an undefeated season.

