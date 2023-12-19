Social Media Erupts With Hilarious Reactions After Dylan Raiola Flips To Nebraska

Videos by OutKick

Social media was on fire Monday night after Dylan Raiola officially flipped to Nebraska.

There’d been serious speculation since last week that Raiola would soon decommit from Georgia to attend the same school his dad played for.

It became official shortly before 6:00 p.m. EST when the five star QB released a poem announcing he’ll be playing his college ball in Lincoln.

It’s by far the greatest win of Matt Rhule’s time leading the program.

Social media reacts to Dylan Raiola flipping to Nebraska.

Releasing a poem to announce a college commitment is definitely a unique idea, and the internet had plenty of jokes.

Check out some of the reactions below, and send me your thoughts on Raiola flipping to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

“Once lured by Georgia”

“No longer a cog in some powerhouse machine” https://t.co/A2MMTbomtV pic.twitter.com/Ax06RvyZRb — 🪐𝑀🛸 (@chxnluh) December 18, 2023

I think we need a a response contest, poems only. https://t.co/DGz4RPNJgG — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 18, 2023

Just got a good chuckle thinking about all of the sports anchors who will choose to read this kid’s poem on the evening news https://t.co/0Cg2m9QZFZ — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) December 19, 2023

he wrote verse, I hope he never loses a game https://t.co/ffWiSkZ0jq — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 18, 2023

Quick someone get me a brick wall to run through https://t.co/t2lqhl50Zi pic.twitter.com/ASxdSm7dgS — Mads (@maddyrileyj) December 18, 2023

Corny and Cringe af — Joe’s Picks (@Joes_Picks) December 19, 2023

Congrats on ruining your chances of making the NFL — Sin (@Sinderella_SC) December 18, 2023

I’m going to bet that OSU and Georgia will have more success without him… — Parody All-Pro Britt (@VonnParody) December 19, 2023

Sir you need to be like John Elway, not John Keats — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 18, 2023

Scared of competition? This guy is built for the B10 — Hunter Shetenstine (MTSUlover) (@mtsulover) December 18, 2023

All those words just to say that you couldn’t beat out the guy at Georgia. — Shane the Pain (@shane_spink) December 18, 2023

Ain’t no way you really just post this? — Zeke (@anotherbucksfan) December 18, 2023

Do we think people have some serious thoughts about Dylan Raiola flipping to Nebraska? It would certainly seem so. People on both ends of the spectrum are very fired up.

Nebraska fans have the most optimism they’ve had since Scott Frost was hired and they thought he’d work out.

The top QB recruit in America is going to Lincoln, Georgia fans are livid, Cornhuskers fans are in a state of euphoria and the rest of us are grabbing some popcorn and enjoying the show.

We have adults out here criticizing a kid’s poem and tweeting how he couldn’t cut it at Georgia! Are you not entertained?

Dylan Raiola officially flipped from Georgia to Nebraska. The internet had plenty of funny reactions. (Photo by Aubrey Lao /Getty Images)

The question now is how quickly he can make an impact in Lincoln. Nebraska fans are desperate to be relevant. They’re good people who love football, but have been deprived of a solid team for a long time. Will that change with Dylan Raiola and Matt Rhule teaming up? Time will tell, but for now, the hot takes continue to fly.