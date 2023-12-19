Social Media Erupts With Hilarious Reactions After Dylan Raiola Flips To Nebraska

Videos by OutKick
Social media was on fire Monday night after Dylan Raiola officially flipped to Nebraska.
There’d been serious speculation since last week that Raiola would soon decommit from Georgia to attend the same school his dad played for.
It became official shortly before 6:00 p.m. EST when the five star QB released a poem announcing he’ll be playing his college ball in Lincoln.
It’s by far the greatest win of Matt Rhule’s time leading the program.
Social media reacts to Dylan Raiola flipping to Nebraska.
Releasing a poem to announce a college commitment is definitely a unique idea, and the internet had plenty of jokes.
Releasing a poem to announce a college commitment is definitely a unique idea, and the internet had plenty of jokes.
Do we think people have some serious thoughts about Dylan Raiola flipping to Nebraska? It would certainly seem so. People on both ends of the spectrum are very fired up.
Nebraska fans have the most optimism they’ve had since Scott Frost was hired and they thought he’d work out.
The top QB recruit in America is going to Lincoln, Georgia fans are livid, Cornhuskers fans are in a state of euphoria and the rest of us are grabbing some popcorn and enjoying the show.
We have adults out here criticizing a kid’s poem and tweeting how he couldn’t cut it at Georgia! Are you not entertained?
The question now is how quickly he can make an impact in Lincoln. Nebraska fans are desperate to be relevant. They’re good people who love football, but have been deprived of a solid team for a long time. Will that change with Dylan Raiola and Matt Rhule teaming up? Time will tell, but for now, the hot takes continue to fly.