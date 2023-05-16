Videos by OutKick

The rich got richer on Monday as Dylan Raiola committed to Georgia. Kirby Smart and his staff landed the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit, who decommitted from Ohio State in December, over pushes from Nebraska and USC.

The reigning two-time national champions secured their future at the most important position in football and jumped up to No. 2 in the college football Class of 2024 recruiting rankings.

With Raiola’s commitment, the Bulldogs may have also added the best wide receiver in the country. Possibly.

Jeremiah Smith, a five-star pass-catcher who is the cousin of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, is the second-ranked prospect in the country behind only Raiola. He is currently committed to Ohio State, and has repeatedly ensured the Buckeyes fanbase that he is locked-in.

However …

On Monday, the narrative started to switch. Big time.

Raiola announced that he is headed to the SEC and Smith might choose to join him.

Georgia getting Dylan means a lot to me and my interest in them. I have to really give Georgia a look now that they have Dylan. — Jeremiah Smith, via Chad Simmons of On3

Smith has visited Athens twice during his recruitment, most recently on March 11. He will return this weekend for an official visit, and then will visit Florida and Columbus on June 2 and 9.

Georgia is working hard to flip Smith. Raiola’s commitment might be what gets it done.

Will Dylan Raiola help get Jeremiah Smith to Georgia?

Not long after the quarterback’s announcement, Smith tweeted out a thinking face emoji. It has since been deleted.

Ny Carr, a four-star wide receiver who is also committed to Georgia, quote-tweeted Smith’s post and told him to get on board.

Having thoughts bro it’s okay jump on the ship before we sail away https://t.co/MYRjhJjJTx — Ny (ScatPack)Carr (@NyCarr1) May 15, 2023

Smith replied with the eyeballs emoji.

And then, as the speculation swirled, Smith provided some clarification. Except it didn’t really clarify anything.

I’m just having fun😂 — Jeremiah Smith ✞ (@Jermiah_Smith1) May 15, 2023

To make it even more interesting, Smith declared four-star Buckeyes quarterback commit Air Noland as ‘QB1’ on Saturday. That was just two days prior to Raiola’s commitment.

The chaos of ‘crootin is in full effect! And now we wait…