Dylan Mulvaney Sports Five O’Clock Shadow In First Comments Since Bud Light Fallout

Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney posted on Instagram for the first time in response to the Bud Light partnership controversy.

Mulvaney’s post opened with a count of days “being a human,” perhaps a better designation than “being a girl” considering Mulvaney appeared to sport some five o’clock shadow during the video.

The video tacitly addresses the Bud Light incident, mostly by playing the victim. Criticisms are described as “cruel” and that efforts to accept biological reality serve instead to “dehumanize.”

As always with transgender activists, their demands are supposed to take precedence over any other considerations.

Mulvaney claimed to be taking a step back from social media posts after the partnership broke, but quickly returned to posting for the 13 million “fans” who follow on various platforms.

“It was so loud that I didn’t even feel part of the conversation, so I decided to take a backseat and just let them tucker themselves out. But then, I remembered that nearly 13 million people, at some point, enjoyed me enough to hit the follow button on these apps and I was like ‘Wait, wait, wait, I want to talk to those people,’” Mulvaney said. “So, hi, long time, no talk, how are you? You might want to grab a beverage, this is gonna be a longer one. But, I’m doing OK, and I’m trying this new thing where I don’t pressure myself to share anything before I’m ready.”

Of course, the Bud Light controversy is far from the only questionable partnership decision making from major brands.

Nike, for example, used Mulvaney to promote women’s leggings and sports bras.

Mulvaney Shows Power Of Activism Over Reality

Mulvaney’s power is the ability to play the victim while being accepted and promoted by major corporations.

“Throughout childhood I was called too feminine, and over-the-top, and here I am now being called all those same things but this time it’s from other adults,” the video says.

But Mulvaney’s actions come under fire for being obviously performative.

But when every major institution in the country affirms your viewpoints, any criticism is couched as “dehumanizing.”

It’s not “cruel” to point out that Mulvaney is not shaped or built like an adult human biological female. It’s simply true. As such, Nike choosing to use a biological male to promote products made for biological females is patently absurd.

As is Bud Light using someone who does not represent their customers to promote their brand.

Denying reality though, has become a common feature of the activist left, because reality often contradicts their views.

Mulvaney has likely made obscene amounts of money after transitioning, received massive amounts of attention, as well as praise and affirmation from brands and corporate partners.

Without ever once giving a thought to how “dehumanizing” it can be for women to be treated as lesser than to a biological male.