Dylan Mulvaney Gives Speech At Penn State In Mostly Empty Room, Claims It’s Fun To Be Sexy

Dylan Mulvaney doesn’t have much of a draw on college campuses.

The transgender activist – a male claiming to be a woman – gave a speech Tuesday at Penn State, but nobody really seemed to care enough to show up.

Mulvaney spoke “to a half-empty auditorium,” according to the Daily Mail. Yikes. That’s a big yikes, folks. For someone who craves attention like the average person craves air, it must be one hell of an ego blow for barely anyone to show up.

Of course, the lack of audience didn’t stop Mulvaney from ranting and raving about critics and the Bud Light disaster.

Dylan Mulvaney starred in a now infamous Bud Light ad. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Dylan Mulvaney gives dud speech at Penn State.

Mulvaney claimed it was “a hard six months” after Bud Light destroyed itself with the now-infamous March Madness ad,” according to the Daily Collegian.

“I realized that these companies were capitalizing on my identity and transness in a way that was really ugly. I was putting my energy and identity into situations that were not safe for me, or for the (trans) community,” Mulvaney explained during the speech.

Apparently not finding a male claiming to be a woman who is too stupid to understand sports is funny means you’re creating a situation that’s “not safe.” Make that make sense.

Dylan Mulvaney’s Bud Light ad caused the company huge problems. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Remember, the entire point of the Hindenburg ad was Mulvaney – claiming to be a woman – was too stupid to understand March Madness. Do you know any women that don’t know what college basketball is? Of course not. Mulvaney, who seems to love attention, also claimed it’s “fun to be sexy.”

“It feels fun to be sexy and love my body for the first time because I’m wearing it for myself and not anyone else,” the transgender influencer claimed.

While Bud Light hasn’t recovered since the ill-fated March Madness promo, it now appears Mulvaney’s relevance might also be fading. Not being able to put butts in the seats is a pretty good sign people no longer care.

Is Dylan Mulvaney’s relevance fading? (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Of course, I’m not sure most rational people ever cared, but Mulvaney still soaked up every bit of attention available. Let me know your thoughts on Dylan Mulvaney at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.