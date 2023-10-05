Dylan Mulvaney Wants More Companies To Follow Bud Light’s Downfall

Videos by OutKick

Dylan Mulvaney thinks Bud Light’s downfall is apparently something companies should attempt to model.

The Anheuser-Busch light beer brand has been consistently getting crushed since it partnered with Mulvaney for a March Madness promo that was posted on Instagram April 1.

In the promo, Mulvaney, a biological man, acted too stupid to understand sports while cracking open a Bud Light featuring the influencer’s face. The backlash was swift. Sales plummeted, A-B’s stock price tanked, people lost their jobs over the situation and customers fled.

Mulvaney’s major takeaway isn’t that Bud Light made a mistake, but it’s that more companies should hire transgender influencers and stick with them.

Dylan Mulvaney urges more companies to hire transgender partners and stick with them through backlash. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Dylan Mulvaney encourages companies to partner with transgender people.

“If you’re going to ask us to capitalize on our vulnerabilities and our traumas, at least have our backs when the going gets tough,” Mulvaney said during an interview at the 2023 Forbes CMO Summit earlier in the week, according to Fox News.

Mulvaney also claimed that people who take issue with companies partnering with transgender spokespeople are simply “bigots.”

“Supporting and hiring trans people should not be political, and the people making it out to be— they’re bigots. And we should not let them win,” the transgender influencer further stated in the interview.

Dylan Mulvaney doesn’t seem to have learned anything from Bud Light’s downfall. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Mulvaney wants to see more companies fail.

As I’ve stated many times, Bud Light’s fatal mistake isn’t so much about partnering with a transgender person as it was to partner with Mulvaney.

Mulvaney’s entire shtick is pretending to be a young girl while mocking women. It’s incredibly offensive to people, and some have questioned whether or not it’s even real or simply an act. The March Madness promo was outrageous. Does anyone know a single woman who doesn’t know what college basketball is? Of course not, but in Mulvaney’s mind, women are apparently too stupid to understand sports.

Bud Light and A-B have paid a heavy price. People no longer want to drink what was once the most popular beer in America, and Anheuser-Busch’s stock price has dropped a staggering 20.575% since the promo was posted.

What company is going to look at Bud Light’s collapse and think they want to experience something similar?

The crazy thing is Bud Light still hasn’t apologized. The beer brand has done a delicate dance of trying to admit it was wrong while not actually apologizing. At this point an apology wouldn’t do anything anyways. The situation is what it is. The once powerful beer brand is now a cautionary tale of what happens when a company goes woke. Apparently, Mulvaney would like to see more companies fall in similar fashion.