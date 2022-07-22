Dwight Smith, Former Cubs and Braves Outfielder, Passes Away

The Atlanta Braves announced today that Dwight Smith passed away at the age of 58.

Smith played in the majors for 8 years, mostly for the Chicago Cubs and the Braves.

He burst onto the scene as a rookie in 1989, finishing second in the Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .324 and 9 home runs in 109 games.

His next best season in MLB was in 1993, when he hit .300/.355/.494 for the Cubs, a batting line 28% better than league average.

Smith was also a member of the 1995 Braves World Series team, hitting a pinch hit walk off grand slam against the Marlins in September of that season.

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 16: Dwight Smith #7 of the Atlanta Braves takes a swing during a baseball game against the Montreal Expos on July 16, 1996 at Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Smith’s son, Dwight Smith, Jr. is also a baseball player, appearing in 122 career games with the Blue Jays and Orioles from 2017-2020.

The Braves also announced that his “infectious smile” will be missed at Truist Park.

