Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter Ready To Debut In WWE, Reveals New Name

Simone Johnson, daughter of wrestling/movie star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, is ready to step into the ring.

The protege revealed her upcoming debut in the WWE by sporting a new nickname, ‘Ava Raine,’ on Twitter.

Users were upset that her new name paid zero tribute to the legendary Rock. Raine responded that her career would be entirely her own.

i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic.



a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/vsr44PeUqc — ava 🃏 (@AvaRaineWWE) May 29, 2022

Johnson, the oldest of three of The Rock’s daughters, signed with the WWE back in 2020 but remained sidelined due to multiple knee injuries.

“First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps but more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important,” The Rock said in response to the deal on February 2020.

Wrestling legends encouraged Raine to pursue a career in the sport and extend the storied generations of wrestling in the Johnson family tree.

As relayed by Yahoo Sports, Triple H spoke on Raine’s potential future in wrestling back in 2019.

“I know she has ‘the bug’ of the business. She caught the love of it from her father. If you were to ask The Rock, there’s nothing like that electricity, that connection he has with people,” H said.

