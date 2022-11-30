Dwayne Johnson Repays Decades-Old Debt Involving Snickers

Dwayne Johnson is a very heartfelt and classy man.

The Hollywood superstar is known for cranking out hit after hit, but before he was famous, he used to regularly steal Snickers bars from his local 7-Eleven in Hawaii. In a recent Instagram post, the former “Baller” star returned to the spot he once took from daily without paying and bought every single Snickers the store had.

“I have been waiting decades to do what I am doing now … I had to come back and buy every Snickers bar on those shelves,” Johnson explained.

Furthermore, he also covered the bills of everyone else in the store. Check out the epic moment below.

This is an awesome moment, and it’s a reminder that the internet can actually be full of fun and light-hearted moments.

It’s easy to think the internet and life in general is nothing more than pessimism on a regular basis. Not so, my friends. Not so.

There are a lot of good people out there trying to uplift other people. Johnson returning to 7-Eleven decades after stealing from it on a regular basis is an awesome move.

While we definitely don’t condone stealing here at OutKick, we definitely do endorse taking responsibility and righting your wrongs. Even if it takes decades to get done, you have to do it.

This video is also a testament to how far Johnson has come in life. He went from stealing Snickers to becoming arguably the biggest movie star on the planet. If that’s not an incredible career arc, I don’t know what is.

Dwayne Johnson buys every Snickers at a 7-Eleven. He did it to repay a decades-old debate. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Props to Dwayne Johnson for righting a wrong from his childhood and doing it in the best way possible.