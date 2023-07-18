Dwyane Johnson Earns Largest Upfront Payday In Hollywood History: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Dwayne Johnson reportedly pocked an incredible amount of money for his new movie “Red One.”

Plot details for the 2023 Christmas film aren’t public yet, but Amazon reportedly paid the star actor a staggering amount to lead the way.

Johnson earned $50 million upfront for the movie, according to Puck (via The Direct). That’s the highest upfront payment for an actor in Hollywood history.

Dwayne Johnson reportedly earned $50 million upfront for Amazon’s “Red One.” (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Robert Downey Jr. and Will Smith had previously been tied for the top spot after both earned $40 million for “Captain American: Civil War” And “King Richard,” respectively.

Now, there’s a new king in town and it’s The Rock after he locked down $50 million for Amazon’s holiday movie.

Most Americans wouldn’t come close to earning $50 million in four lifetimes. That’s the kind of money that sets up a family for generations if handled properly, and Johnson earned it for one movie.

A single movie. It’s honestly incredible. It also goes to show just how deep Amazon’s pockets are. Jeff Bezo’s company is swimming in cash.

$50 million to Amazon is a rounding error. For an actor, it’s the largest upfront payment in the history of entertainment.

Dwayne Johnson reportedly earns largest upfront payment in Hollywood history. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

It’s also not hard to understand why Dwayne Johnson would demand so much money. He makes massive hits. Even if his movies aren’t critically acclaimed, they print cash at the box office.

“Black Adam,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Central Intelligence,” the “Fast & Furious” movies and “Moana” are just a few examples of the monster hits The Rock has appeared in.

Dwayne Johnson’s movies have earned more than $13.7 billion globally, accoridng to The Numbers. The man simply acts as an ATM machine for studios.

Dwayne Johnson’s movies make a ton of money. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Now, Amazon reportedly cut him a $50 million check for “Red One.” Life is good when you’re a Hollywood star. Don’t spend it all in one place!