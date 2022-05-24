Dwayne Haskins’ Widow Responds To Toxicology Report

Kalabrya Haskins, widow of recently deceased quarterback Dwayne Haskins, has released a statement following the findings of her late husband’s toxicology report.

As detailed by OutKick’s Alejandro Avila, the report found that the 24-year-old Haskins had a BAC of .24 (tested again at .20), as well as having norktamine and ketamine (both anesthetics) in his system leading up to the time of his passing. He was killed while attempting to cross a busy Florida highway, Interstate 595.

In response to the toxicology report’s findings, Kalabrya Haskins issued a statement via attorney Rick Ellsley, saying in part: “He was a loving and dedicated husband, a son, and a brother. He wanted to be a father and eventually a grandfather. He was a humanitarian who loved children and animals.”

Kalabrya’s statement later stated: “On behalf of Dwayne’s wife, his family, and his memory, and on behalf of the truth, we respectfully request and pray for privacy, for patience, and for the public to withhold any judgment during this period while the law enforcement authorities continue to investigate and conduct their important work.”

Haskins was drafted by Washington with the 15th pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with Washington before signing with Pittsburgh prior to the start of the 2021 season.

OutKick sends our continued thoughts and prayers to Kalabrya and all of Haskins’ family and friends who continue to mourn.

