Dusty May Signs 10-Year Deal To Stay At FAU Following Final Four Run, Shuns Move To Bigger School

It’s an April tradition unlike any other. A college basketball coach takes his mid-major school on an NCAA Tournament run and then bolts for a better job. But not Dusty May. He signed a 10-year deal to remain at FAU.

Certainly after Florida Atlantic made an improbable run to the Final Four, May’s phone was ringing off the hook from larger schools looking for coaches.

Head coach Dusty May of the Florida Atlantic Owls celebrates with the team after FAU beat Kansas State in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

But even before FAU lost to San Diego State in Houston, May said he was committed to the program.

“You never mess with happy,” May famously said.

“I learned a long time ago, you never mess with happy.”

-Florida Atlantic Coach Dusty May on staying at FAU with new contract this am at Final Four presser. — Glenn Guilbeau (@LSUBeatTweet) March 31, 2023

On Saturday, May made good on his promise. Not only did he sign a contract extension to remain at FAU, but he agreed to a 10-year deal.

Talk about committing to building a program.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but CBS Sports reports May will make over $1 million per season.

To be fair, we’ve seen long-term contracts broken in the past in college athletics. However, Dusty May seems legitimately happy to be at FAU.

And, why shouldn’t he be? First off, he lives in Florida. That’s already a win, given the state of many other … well, states.

Second, with a Final Four under his belt, it shouldn’t be as difficult to recruit. And, again, you’re trying to convince teenagers to come to a campus that sits just north of Miami. Not a tough pitch, especially if you’re going to win.

Dusty May has come a long way from nearly quitting his job just one day into his tenure.

From almost bailing after 24 hours to signing on for another 87,660 hours.

Quite a difference 8,766 hours makes.