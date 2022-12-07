Dustin Poirier Shares Disgusting Look At Staph Infection

UFC star Dustin Poirier gave fans an incredibly disgusting look at his current medical situation.

The talented MMA fighter is currently hospitalized as he battles a staph infection, and it doesn’t look good at all.

Poirier shared a photo of his left ankle and foot, and the infection has done a number on it. You can take a look below.

WARNING: The photo is graphic and not for those with weak stomachs. Consider yourself warned.

Dustin Poirier is dealing with a very serious situation.

It’s always a serious situation whenever you’re dealing with staph infection. It’s a highly contagious medical condition caused by staphylococcus bacteria that can cause boils and blisters. In order to beat staph infection, patients get hit with serious antibiotics.

If staph infection gets bad enough and spreads around the body, it can even be lethal. That’s not the case here, but it does look like Poirier is dealing with a significant case of the infection.

Poirier last fought in November when he earned a win over Michael Chandler. Given the state of his foot/ankle, it’s hard to imagine he returns to the octagon in the near future. Fighting can’t even be on his mind right now. He needs to focus on beating staph infection and getting healthy.

Hopefully, Dustin Poirier is able to beat the infection quickly and get out of the hospital ASAP. You never want to see anyone deal with a medical issue, especially one of this magnitude.

Rest and heal up, Poirier. Nobody wants to be dealing with something like this.