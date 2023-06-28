Dustin Johnson Isn’t In A Hurry To Return To The PGA Tour, But He May Not Have A Choice In The Near Future

Videos by OutKick

There are dozens of questions still to be answered about the planned merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), and LIV Golf. The biggest question involving the PGA Tour and LIV has always been the same, however, which is whether or not LIV players will be allowed back on the Tour if the Saudi-backed circuit were to fold.

Even after the announcement of the merger, we still don’t have the answer to that question, but Dustin Johnson doesn’t seem to care how that entire situation may shake out.

Speaking ahead of this week’s LIV event at Valderrama, Johnson made it clear that he’s perfectly content with his decision to join the Tour’s rival circuit.

“I think with this agreement, the only thing that’s going to happen is LIV is going to get even better than what it is now, which it’s already great. I’m happy exactly where I am, and I’m definitely not looking to play more golf than I’m playing now, that’s for sure,” Johnson said.

While Johnson may believe the merger may only make LIV stronger, believing something and that actually coming to fruition are two different things.

Dustin Johnson may be happy with LIV Golf now, but may have no other choice but to jump back on the PGA Tour. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson, Other LIV Players May Have No Other Choice

According to the recently leaked document outlining the plans of the merger, the Tour is going to have the head seat at the table, despite the PIF pumping billions into the new-look operation. Part of that also includes the Tour having control over LIV’s future.

“The fate of LIV, the rogue golf league created by the PIF and fronted by Greg Norman, will be dictated by a NewCo board that will be controlled by a PGA Tour majority,” per the agreement.

“It states an “empirical data-driven evaluation” will be conducted of 1-year-old LIV to determine its future, and the board, overseen by Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, “will determine the ongoing plan and strategy,” The Athletic reported about the leaked document.

The way that reads is LIV Golf has one year remaining on an expiring contract. It may perform well enough to earn another year, but it may also crumble, which would force Johnson and other LIV players’ hands to re-join the Tour, if they’re permitted to do so.

Johnson understands this, he can’t stand at the podium of a LIV event and promote the PGA Tour, but the reality is that he and other LIV golfers will have no other choice but to jump back on the Tour if LIV folds.

