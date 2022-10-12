Duolingo Owl Goes Viral With Tweet About Katy Perry Getting Slimed

Duolingo Owl, you dog.

The app you download because you think you have enough time to cram Spanish words into your brain a week-and-a-half before your buddy’s wedding in Cancun is going viral on Twitter.

The reason is one that absolutely no one could have seen coming…

It started with an otherwise benign video of popstar Katy Perry at Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards taking a geyser of green slime to the face.

This was attempted murder 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RSX4CCpHJX — Max (@MXXSREVENGE) October 11, 2022

Harmless, right?

How did the Duolingo Owl get in on this? By teaching everyone how to say “slime” in Cantonese?

Nope. Like this.

hold up is that my — https://t.co/PtWeGXulJ7 — Duolingo (@duolingo) October 12, 2022

Ever have one of those days where you hop on the Internet, expecting to just have a good time? Maybe learn something or have a laugh?

Yeah me too.

Now, ever have that day ruined by an über-horny tweet from a cartoon owl?

Yeah, me too (several times, if you can believe that).

Of course, people had a lot to say about Duolingo’s surprise horn-doggedness.

As it turns out, this isn’t completely out of character for Duolingo’s Twitter account. It recently got in on the hottest meme of several weeks ago: Adam Levine’s text messages.

Still, we can file this one under things we didn’t expect to see today.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle