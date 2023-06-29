Bone-Chilling ‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer Hits The Web

Videos by OutKick

A new trailer for “Dune: Part Two” is out, and it’s pure fire.

“Dune” was a massive 2021 hit. The sci-fi film based on Frank Herbert’s legendary book series took the entertainment world by storm with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård and Josh Brolin leading the way.

The film was also a smashing box office success, despite the fact it was released before theaters were really rolling again. The film ended on a major cliffhanger and fans have been waiting for “Dune: Part Two” ever since the first film premiered in October 2021.

Well, a new trailer for part two of the film saga is here, and it will definitely get your heart pumping.

“Dune: Part Two” faces monster expectations.

As stated above, “Dune” was an unbelievable hit in 2021. The acting and storylines were incredible. I went in completely blind as someone who never read any of Herbert’s work and was absolutely blown away. I was nothing short stunned by what I saw on screen.

The cinematography and soundtrack were both epic. Both were arguably the best moviegoers had seen in years. It wasn’t simply a film. “Dune” felt like an experience.

The movie truly felt like you’d been transported to a different world as you watched Paul Atreides and his family try to navigate the situation they were in. More than anything, “Dune” is a political story told through a political lens.

New “Dune: Part Two” trailer released. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

It will soon be time for part two.

Now, fans are preparing for “Dune: Part Two.” Given the incredible success of “Dune,” it’s hard to imagine people won’t flock to theaters once it premieres November 3.

It’s going to be one of the biggest films of the year, and it will almost certainly put up absurd box office numbers.

The biggest question is how much Zendaya will be in “Dune: Part Two”? She was all over the marketing for the first film, but barely appeared. In fact, she was in the film for fewer than eight minutes. That’s not much for a film that was longer than two and a half hours.

However, it appears her character Chani will have a huge role in part two.

It should be fascinating to see what fans get with “Dune: Part Two” starting November 3. Can’t wait!