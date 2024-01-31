Electric ‘Dune: Part Two’ Preview Promises Chaos

Videos by OutKick

A new preview is out for “Dune: Part Two.”

The second film in the “Dune” saga premieres March 1st, and fans can’t wait to see what happens after a great first movie.

The stacked cast is led by Timothée Chalamet, and Zendaya will also be featured much more heavily in “Dune: Part Two” than she was in the original. There’s plenty to be excited about as the story of Paul Atreides and a massive political struggle told through a sci-fi lens continues to unfold.

A preview released in December was pure garbage, and the people at Warner Bros. must be OutKick readers because the latest preview is solid.

The new teaser promises plenty of chaos and action, and doesn’t at all resemble the soap opera drama presented in the last trailer.

Give it a watch below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

“Dune: Part Two” faces huge expectations.

As I said above, the preview prior to this one was hot garbage. It was awful, and nothing short of incredibly disappointing.

I expressed serious concerns after it dropped, and I was hit with a flurry of emails from our loyal readers telling me to just trust the process.

The readers let me know everything was progressing as planned. Admittedly, I’ve never read the books from Frank Herbert, but the trailer was just awful to me.

“Dune: Part Two” hits theaters March 1. The new preview is impressive. (Credit: Warner Bros. Media Pass)

However, the new preview has me back to being ready to roll for the movie to premiere March 1st. The first movie was an epic achievement and a very fun reminder of what cinema can be at its best.

The scope and scale were nothing short of incredible and Chalamet was awesome. Now, were audiences misled with the promos about how much Zendaya would appear? Yes, but her role is absolutely expanding in the second film.

As someone who has never read the books, I’m excited to learn more about Chani.

Also, it’s truly insane how loaded the cast is. Chalamet and Zendaya are joined by Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken and Tim Blake Nelson.

That’s simply an outrageous amount of talent, and should have fans amped up and ready to roll.

You can catch “Dune: Part Two” starting March 1. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!