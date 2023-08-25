‘Dune: Part Two’ Hit With Massive Delay

Videos by OutKick

“Dune” fans won’t get to see the sequel this year.

“Dune: Part Two” with Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet was slated to be released November 3, and people have viewed it as possibly the biggest film of the year.

However, it won’t arrive in 2023. It’s going to be a bit before fans can return to the chaos and action they were left with in the original.

The new release date for the highly-anticipated sequel is March 15, 2024, according to IGN. The reason for the shift is pretty simple.

“Dune: Part Two” delayed.

Writers and actors are both striking, which means promotion for the film can’t be done until the strikes are over.

As of right now, there’s nothing to indicate the strikes are even close to ending, and November is just a couple months away. The film’s promotion, in theory, would ramp up in September and hit a deafening level in October.

However, acting talent isn’t allowed to promote anything as long as the strike is happening. That means there’s no real point in releasing a major film.

Films depend on promotion in order to sell tickets. Even with a built-in audience, promotion is still a must.

Now, instead of getting the movie in a little more than two months, fans will have to wait until mid-March 2024 to see Chalamet and Zendaya back in the legendary sci-fi political thriller from Frank Herbert.

“Dune: Part Two” delayed until March 2024. The film was originally slated to come out November 3, 2023. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

It’s not ideal at all, but it’s the latest sign that the strikes are having a major impact on just about everything. Let’s hope it doesn’t get pushed back further because “Dune: Part Two” is going to be awesome and fans don’t want to wait longer than necessary.