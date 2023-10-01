Dummy of the Week: Raiders DT Jerry Tillery Booted From Game After Egregious Hit On Ex-Teammate Justin Herbert

Videos by OutKick

We may have our NFL Dunce of the Week. Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was booted from Sunday’s game after taking an unnecessary hit on Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: After a personal foul call, Jerry Tillery #90 of the Las Vegas Raiders is pulled away from a tussle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first halfSoFi Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Jerry Tillery #90 of the Las Vegas Raiders hits Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers out of bounds during the second quarter SoFi Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As Herbert ran out of bounds on a second-quarter drive, Tillery deliberately trucked Herby with a hit for personal reasons…

Adding some spice to the narrative, Tillery is a former Charger, who had an abrupt split with the team, seemingly over conduct issues from the DT.

When Tillery delivered the hit on Herbert, he found himself swarmed by his ex-teammates, all evidently pissed by the unnecessary roughness.

Safe to say they were never fans of Tillery since his split.

WATCH:

Everybody on the Chargers was ready to jump Tillery pic.twitter.com/PWR5aRuUYq — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 1, 2023

LATE AND CHEAP AF pic.twitter.com/DM8jDZAZAj — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 1, 2023

What a cheap move by Jerry. He should expect a fine from the league in the coming days.

The refs agreed with the Chargers players, giving Tillery an unnecessary roughness penalty and booting the mindless Tillery from the game.

Los Angeles capitalized on Tillery’s dumb move with a Keenan Allen TD grab to go up 17-7.

The Chargers drafted Tillery out of Notre Dame in 2019 with the 28th overall pick.

Fans on both sides of the contest were agitated by Tillery’s tackle.

Jerry Tillery should not be on this team after today. His constant mental lapses outweigh his production. We are not good enough to overcome self-inflicted wounds. — Raider Nation: Protect The Shield Podcast (@ptspodcastRN4L) October 1, 2023

This how the Chargers pulled up on Jerry Tillery pic.twitter.com/ww6aIzvFmU — Tęrräñøvå (@TerranovaNoah) October 1, 2023

Jerry Tillery I hope you see this. F**k you dirty ass player! — Abel⚡️ (@Abel581) October 1, 2023

cut jerry tillery please — caleb ⭕️ || follow the buzzards (@qAngelOfDeath) October 1, 2023

Best play he's ever made for the chargers https://t.co/xtDTyaBusr — JV (@J_Vivot) October 1, 2023

When you suck at your job so you have to play dirty @JerryTillery — Bolt Up Beauty ⚡️ (@mmmerolly) October 1, 2023

Someone send this to Jerry Tillery pic.twitter.com/nxOzavkFT3 — SaintHerbert (@SaintHerbert2) October 1, 2023