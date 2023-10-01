Dummy of the Week: Raiders DT Jerry Tillery Booted From Game After Egregious Hit On Ex-Teammate Justin Herbert

Videos by OutKick
We may have our NFL Dunce of the Week. Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was booted from Sunday’s game after taking an unnecessary hit on Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert.
As Herbert ran out of bounds on a second-quarter drive, Tillery deliberately trucked Herby with a hit for personal reasons…
Adding some spice to the narrative, Tillery is a former Charger, who had an abrupt split with the team, seemingly over conduct issues from the DT.
When Tillery delivered the hit on Herbert, he found himself swarmed by his ex-teammates, all evidently pissed by the unnecessary roughness.
Safe to say they were never fans of Tillery since his split.
WATCH:
What a cheap move by Jerry. He should expect a fine from the league in the coming days.
The refs agreed with the Chargers players, giving Tillery an unnecessary roughness penalty and booting the mindless Tillery from the game.
Los Angeles capitalized on Tillery’s dumb move with a Keenan Allen TD grab to go up 17-7.
The Chargers drafted Tillery out of Notre Dame in 2019 with the 28th overall pick.
Fans on both sides of the contest were agitated by Tillery’s tackle.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok