Duke Will Take Down Virginia Tech

Duke vs. Virginia Tech, 7:00 ET

College basketball had been one of the cash cows for me this season, but the past week was a bit of a struggle as the books got the best of me. I’m hoping to rebound in this one and sink a few easy games this week. Bad basketball puns aside, I will fight to get back on track here. Tonight we get another ACC matchup between Duke and Virginia Tech.

Duke has been a bit of a frustrating team for me this season. Their last game, against Clemson, they won, but only escaped with a one-point victory. This was on their home court. So in their past three home court games, they’ve beaten Georgia Tech by five, lost to Pittsburgh, and beat Clemson by one. If they have true title aspirations, they need to figure it out soon because if you can’t win at home, how are you going to win on a neutral court. There is plenty of opportunity for them to still be one of the top seeds, but they need to improve quickly. They also have a huge game on the horizon after this one. Tonight they face Virginia Tech, but on Saturday they play North Carolina in their annual trip to their biggest rival. They could use a nice easy victory, but I’m not sure they will get it. Jeremy Roach, their guard, has played well, but needs to be a little more involved. Roach was playing very well in December. In January, he has dipped below his season average, but he also has three of his six games with 10 points or fewer. I would also like to see more consistency out of Kyle Filipowski. He’s had seven games with 20 or more points, but he has also had eight games with 15 or fewer points. In fairness to him and Duke, they’ve won all of the games where he scored 15 or fewer. Long term these two leaders need to do more for the team.

CHESTNUT HILL, MA – DECEMBER 21: General view of the Virginia Tech Hokies logo on a pair of game shorts during the college basketball game against Boston College Eagles on December 21, 2022, at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, MA. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Virginia Tech is not a bad team this year with a 13-7 record, and they are winners of their past three games. This streak couldn’t have come at a better time as the team struggled prior to that losing four of their past five contests. This will be their third straight home game as well which could be a benefit for the Hokies as they look to climb the ACC standings. Virginia Tech actually matches up fairly well with Duke. Lynn Kidd is an athletic center who should be able to defend Filipowski, but he will be brought out to the three-point line. Kidd can’t just sit there in the lane and block the penetration from Duke. He will have to follow Filipowski and that could make for a tough evening overall. I have to give a bit of credit to the guards on the team as well. They aren’t great shooters, but they are good enough and have found ways to be catalysts and second options around Kidd. The team is actually led in scoring by Sean Pedulla, a guard who does a bit of everything. I don’t expect him to have the chance to shine all that much tonight as Duke likely locks in on him. I’d be surprised if Pedulla or Kidd lead the team in scoring.

While Virginia Tech matches up well with Duke, I don’t think they will be able to win the game. I also don’t think that they keep it particularly close in this one. Virginia Tech might be able to hang with the Blue Devils in the first half, but I think the second half is where they stumble. I am a little concerned the players will be looking to the next game against North Carolina, but coach Jon Scheyer should be able to get them focused for this one. I’ll take Duke -3.

