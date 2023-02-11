Videos by OutKick

Duke basketball may have been robbed of game-winning free throw attempts at the end of regulation on Saturday. The Blue Devils surely won’t garner much sympathy, but the controversial sequence will surely not go over well in Durham.

With 1.2 seconds remaining in the second half, Duke had the ball inside its own half. The score was tied at 58.

Star freshman Tyrese Proctor threw the ball in from the sideline to 7-foot center Kyle Filipowski, who broke through the Hoos defense and caught the bounce pass in stride on his way to the hoop. He didn’t even take a dribble before going right up for the potential game-winning layup.

As Filipowski went to the rim, two Virginia defenders closed in and kept his shot from going in, but a foul was called on the play. The late whistle would have sent the Blue Devils to the line for two shots.

One made free throw would have won the game.

WILD END OF REGULATION FOR DUKE-VIRGINIA 😳



Overtime on ESPN‼️ pic.twitter.com/4d9uGPXnlc — ESPN (@espn) February 11, 2023

However, upon further review, the officials ruled that contact was not made before the clock hit zero. As a result, the foul did not count. The clock had expired and the game went to overtime.

But was it the right call? Slow-motion replay seemed to show that contact was made on Filipowski with at least 0.1 seconds left.

You be the judge on the end of Duke – Virginia… foul before zero? pic.twitter.com/RTZRmWLUST — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 11, 2023

Though it is hard to see exactly when the Cavaliers defenders first touched Filipowski’s hand, it appeared that contact was made with 0.2 seconds on the clock. It also looked to be hand-on-hand contact, not all ball.

Either way, it was a bold call to overturn the ruling on the floor.

Cmon man. That’s a foul before the buzzer pic.twitter.com/rIIN5Jt1PH — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) February 11, 2023

If that was the case, and the foul occurred before the buzzer, Filipowski would have been awareded two shots for the win. Instead, the game continued on and the Cavaliers won by seven in the extra period.