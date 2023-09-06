What’s It Like Finding A Head Coach, While Thousands Of Fans Storm The Field? Duke Upsetting Clemson Was The Perfect Example

Videos by OutKick

The clock was ticking, just under a minute until Duke fans could storm the field to celebrate the upset win over Clemson. But while fans were ready to party, ESPN’s Tom Luginbill was preparing a strategy to find Blue Devils head coach Mike Elko.

We see the chaos on television, but if you’ve never been a part of field storming, while trying to work at the same time, it’s not as easy as you think. Sure, school SID’s are trying to set you up with an interview during the chaos, but even then, problems arise.

Where will the coach be? How do you get through the thousands of fans racing you to the 50-yard line? Can security help you find the coach, when they have no idea where they are either?

ESPN reporter Tom Luginbill is somewhere in the middle of this chaos, interviewing Duke head coach Mike Elko. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

These are the questions that sideline reporters like Tom Luginbill have running in their minds, before running onto the field to secure that important interview. You’ve all seen them, the reporter and head coach surrounded by thousands of excited, probably a bit sauced up fans, hoping to get that raw reaction after the big win.

Well, this was the case for ESPN on Monday night, after Duke took down Clemson in dominant fashion. Tom Luginbill was standing among the student section, waiting to sprint towards Mike Elko, with a security officer next to him. But the second that clock hit zero, Luginbill was already 15-yard between him and security, racing toward the handshake between Elko and Dabo Swinney.

The best performance from week one?



Tom Luginbill navigating the scrum following the Duke/Clemson game.



Had good pad level, created space, shed blocks and finished strong.



His coach is gonna be pleased when he goes back and watches the film. pic.twitter.com/UhHsFOI8vA — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) September 6, 2023

Fighting through the crowd, looking for the SID to point him towards Mike Elko, ESPN’s Tom Luginbill found his guy, which setup for a great reaction from the Duke head coach.

College football is blessed to have some of the best sideline reporters in the country, and their job isn’t just to give you a thirty second soundbite during the game. Their job is to also bring you the emotion, no matter the length they must go to get it.

Thanks to a solid production team and a pair of good running shoes, Tom Luginbill was able to get the reaction of Duke fans, and head coach Mike Elko. This all capped off a great night for the folks in Durham and the viewers at home.

Unless you were a Clemson fan.