Duke Can Cover on the Road vs. Boston College

Duke vs. Boston College, 7:00 ET

College football has already had the kickoff to Week 10, but we get another chance to make a little bit of beer money as we take a look at an ACC matchup. We have two teams that are on the opposite end of the scale right now, but neither are playing particularly well. In fairness, both have been facing pretty decent teams lately.

Duke is quietly having a successful season. Sitting at 5-3 with an opportunity to make it a little bit better with a win over a struggling Boston College team, they might even be able to play their way into a lower-level Bowl game. On the year they’ve succeeded with a very strong combination of passing and rushing on offense. That may sound like a dumb sentence, but my point is that they aren’t very predictable and they are effective in both play types on offense. I think they should be able to get most of what they want against a Boston College team that has struggled to stop just about everyone they’ve played. I am expecting 200+ rushing yards from the Blue Devils and think that they will control the majority of the game.

Boston College does have a chance to win the game, but they will need to control the turnover battle. That hasn’t been something they have been successful with most of the season. Their quarterback, Phil Jurkovec, already has eight interceptions on the season and only 11 touchdowns. If Duke shuts down Zay Flowers, the offense for Boston College might not be able to do much of anything in the game. Duke doesn’t have a shutdown defense, but they should be able to scheme for this game that will keep Boston College from putting up a ton of points. They are only averaging 17 points per game right now.

When Duke wins, they tend to win by a good margin (their average margin of victory right now is 22.4), and when they lose it is a close game. So if you think that Boston College will cover, it might be better to just play them on the moneyline. I don’t think they will win the game. That leads me towards thinking that Duke will win the game and cover the -9.5 spread.

