It is not uncommon for professional sports teams to raffle off or give away brand-new cars as part of an in-game promotional stunt. Major League Baseball organizations have a ton of money to throw at things of that nature and often partner with local dealerships.

That is not the case in Huntingburg, Indiana. The small, 6,000-person town is located about 75 miles west of Louisville, Kentucky and sits in the heart of Dubois County.

Although the nearest Major League Baseball team is more than 150 miles away in either Cincinnati or St. Louis, the fine folks of Huntingburg get their fix of summer ball at the iconic League Stadium. It is home to the Dubois County Bombers of the collegiate summer Ohio Valley League.

League Stadium first opened in 1894 and was renovated in 1991 for the silver screen. The field served as the home stadium for the Rockford Peaches in A League Of Their Own!

The Dubois County Bombers have an all-time giveaway.

Nowadays, it is home of the Bombers, which is set to giveaway a brand new very used car truck this week. The team will hold its ‘Win A Barely Running Used Car Night’ on Thursday.

Major League teams give away new cars during games but we’re not a Major League team and our marketing budget is (slightly) smaller. That doesn’t stop us from having fun. See you on Thursday! #bombsaway — Dubois County Brothers

Whoever is lucky enough to win will drive home in a Dodge Dakota!

The good news is that it runs, the air-conditioning works, and it has four-wheel drive. The bad news is that it is rusted in several areas and a mouse recently gave birth to a large family in the floor board.

Oh, and the seats are pretty torn up.

Every fan over the age of 18 will receive a raffle ticket when they arrive, and the winning ticket will be drawn in the seventh inning. Incredible. Good luck!