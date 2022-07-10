Duane Brown, Former Seahawks OT, Arrested at LAX With Stolen Gun

36-year old offensive tackle and former Seattle Seahawk Duane Brown was arrested Saturday at LAX after allegedly trying to go through a TSA security checkpoint with a stolen firearm.

Video emerged of Brown being escorted out of the airport accompanied by two officers before eventually getting into a waiting police vehicle:

Brown was listed as a top 10 remaining free agent remaining during the NFL offseason:

The ex #Seahawks OT Duane Brown was escorted through the airport to a waiting LAPD vehicle and was then driven to jail for possible weapon charges.

This is the latest in a long strong of NFL player arrests in the past few months.

Just recently, Chicago Bears linebacker Matt Adams was also arrested for gun possession:

Another Bears player, wide receiver David Moore was arrested in Texas after passing out in the drive thru of a Taco Bell:

Panthers WR Shi Smith was also arrested for weapons possession several months ago:

For his part, Brown was acquired by the Seahawks in a 2017 trade with the Houston Texans and had excelled in Seattle, before having the worst season of his career in 2021.

It remains to be seen how the arrest will affect his chances of landing with a team for the upcoming season.

You’d think the NFL would be concerned considering the amount of player arrests of late, but the league office might be more distracted by ensuring they display the proper fealty to “social justice initiatives.”