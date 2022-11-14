Dua Lipa Shuts Down World Cup Report, Say She Won’t Perform In Qatar

On the off chance you were headed to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and one of the highlights of your trip was going to be catching a quick Dua Lipa performance, I hope you’re sitting down.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it’s not happening.

The pop star took to Instagram to shoot down rumors that she was on the bill, and to take a shot at the Qatari government.

Singer disappointed all the World Cup fans who weren’t traveling all the way to Qatar to watch soccer when she announced that she will not be performing at the event. (Instagram/Dua Lipa)

“There is a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar. I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform,” she wrote.

“I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.”

So there you have it. If Qatar wants Dua Lipa, then they’ll have to earn Dua Lipa.

The World Cup opening Ceremonies are a major production. Lots of performers and plenty of confusing imagery that will surely make you ask, “What the hell am I watching?” (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

So, Who Will Be Performing At The World Cup Opening Ceremonies?

While we’re just a week away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup getting underway, there haven’t really been any major announcements about who will perform at the opening ceremony.

It’s a prestigious gig. Like if the Super Bowl halftime show only happened once every four years. In the past, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, and the Black Eyed Peas have performed at World Cup opening ceremonies.

As far as this time around, only one performer confirmed their involvement in the opening ceremonies and that was BTS’s Jung Kook.

If you just blurted out, “Who?!” you’re not alone

The 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway on November 20. The US Men’s National Team opens its slate on November 21 with a match against Wales.

