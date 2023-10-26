Drunk Man Drops His Pants & Exposes Himself To Police While Yelling ‘Where’s My Weapon?’

Videos by OutKick

A drunk man in Palm Coast, Florida, had an interesting encounter with police last weekend. An encounter that included him pulling his pants down in the middle of the street and exposing himself to officers.

40-year-old Shawn Madden wasn’t happy when police showed up to his Palm Coast neighborhood on Sunday. They were responding to reports of a belligerent man arguing with a woman in the road and could have never expected what was about to go down.

Drunk man exposes himself to officers during arrest (Image Credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office via FOX 35)

Bodycam footage shows a shirtless, agitated man, identified as Madden, standing in the road while yelling at officers as they approach him. He wants to know who in the neighborhood called the police on him.

Officers aren’t willing to reveal that information and that doesn’t to anything but further agitate Madden. He goes from asking who called the police to challenging officers to a fight.

Madden can be heard yelling at officers, “Let’s go! Let’s go! I’m swinging on everybody. I’m swinging on everybody.”

He makes a few more threats before deciding to show officer that he doesn’t have any weapons on him. He asks, “What did I f**king do? I ain’t brandishing sh*t.”

Madden then proves he isn’t brandishing anything by dropping his pants all the way down to his ankles, exposing his genitals to the officers and anyone else within view.

Before pulling his pants up, he asks repeatedly, “Where’s my weapon?”

Despite Being Drunk And Exposing Himself The Man Does Come To His Senses

Not long after exposing himself, and continuing to question officers about what he has done to warrant the response from police, he seems to have a moment of clarity.

The odds are stacked against him and his decision-making up to that point has already collected a handful of charges against. The footage ends with Madden lying facedown on the pavement, surrendering to officers.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him for his unusual display as well as a couple of other charges. He was ultimately charged with exposure of sexual organs, assault on an officer, disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence.

Madden was taken to the Flagler County jail where he was later released on $2,000 bond.

That’s having yourself a full Sunday right there. A little day drinking turns into an argument that requires the police to show up and check on the situation.

One thing leads to another, you drop your pants, and end up with a free ride to jail. It could happen to anyone really. All things consider this could have had a much worse outcome. Nobody wants to try to handcuff a naked man.