Drunk First-Time Flier Asked Spirit Airlines Flight Attendants To Join The ‘Mile High Club’ With Him

Videos by OutKick

A Detroit man’s first flight ended with him being arrested. He pregamed just a bit too hard prior to his early morning Spirit Airlines flight last weekend and ended up allegedly asking two flight attendants if they wanted to join the mile high club.

FBI Task Force Officers were waiting for the man’s flight at the Orlando International Airport on January 6 around 10 am. They were responding to calls of a disruptive passenger on the flight from Kentucky to Orlando.

First-time flier had a couple drinks before boarding a flight to Orlando. He allegedly asked a couple of flight attendants to join the mile high club (Image Credit: Getty)

According to court records, the responding officers were told that passenger James Finnister really wanted to turn his first flight into his induction into the mile high club. The first-time flier asked the lead flight attendant if she wanted to “mile high club.”

After swinging and missing with the lead flight attendant, Finnister is accused of grabbing another flight attendant and asking her the same question. She was able to free herself before reporting the incident to the flight supervisor.

As if that wasn’t enough for the FBI Task Force to investigate, the drunk man is also said to have asked a flight attendant about entering the cockpit. A hat trick, if you will, of things you shouldn’t do on a flight.

Don’t ask flight attendants if they want to join the mile high club, don’t grab a flight attendant, and don’t ask a bunch of questions about getting into the cockpit. Not unless you’re interested in turning your flight into an interaction with FBI agents.

The Man Had The Mile High Club On His Mind

That was apparently the case for Finnister. Court documents say, in addition to his hat trick, that he laid down on the floor in front of his seat during the flight. He was then moved for a third time because of his “disruptive, intimidating behaviors.”

Finnister reportedly admitted to FBI agents that he had several alcoholic shots prior to the flight to calm his nerves. He was arrested for interfering with the duties of the flight crew.

After he was released on bond, Finnister told his side of the story to The Daily Beast. He claims that he was asleep for most of the flight.

“When I first walked in the plane, I made a joke – I said, ‘This one of those mile high flights?'” he said. “They laughed and sat me by the window, [because] it was my first time flying… I was talking to a father and son next to me. We took off, I seen the clouds, and I fell asleep for two hours.”

What a version of events compared to the what the flight attendants said went down. I’m not taking sides here, but it sounds like he might be leaving a detail or two out.