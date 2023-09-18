Drugged Up Fan (LSD, Cocaine & More) Tailgating Before Bills Game Covered Himself In Crap & Fell Into A Pit At New Stadium

Videos by OutKick

The Erie County (NY) Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a 29-year-old male, whose name has been withheld so he can possibly change it before this arrest report ruins his life, was arrested Sunday at the Bills tailgate after falling into a pit at the construction site for the new Bills Stadium.

This wasn’t just any kind of arrest. The grown man was covered in crap and that’s just the beginning of the fun for this wild man.

According to the Buffalo News, the guy had covered himself in crap inside a portable toilet around 12:18 p.m. before exiting the Porta-let and getting naked. That’s when he jumped a construction site fence and went streaking right into a 30-foot pit where police arrested him for this ridiculous behavior.

Fans hold signs prior to a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Police report the man said something about being all loaded up on booze, LSD, cocaine and even some pot when this incident went down. In other words, the drugs made him do it.

“As the Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter, Air One, descended toward the scene, the man – as he laid in the pit – gave the “peace sign” to the crew with one hand while making an obscene gesture with the other,” The Buffalo News reported while noting the man insisted his friends left him and went into the game.

Everyone relax. According to Buffalo TV station WIVB, the sheriff’s office is calling this an isolated incident where a grown man might’ve gone balls to the walls for the home opener and might’ve hammered a huge cocktail of drugs.

Sheriff John Garcia even said Sunday’s Bills crowd was the “best behaved crowd that we’ve seen since our administration has been in place.”

Of course there’s always one guy who has to go and get covered in Porta-let crap and jacked up on LSD, cocaine and booze to create headlines on an otherwise quiet day.

The man was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and sent to the hospital to get his life together.

