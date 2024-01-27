Drivers Say Slow Down After California Law Proposed To Automatically Limit Speed Of Cars

Videos by OutKick

Good luck trying to catch that meeting on time if you live in California!

A new bill proposed by Democratic state Senator Scott Weiner mandates that all cars sold in the state have an electronic device to prevent people from speeding.

Under the proposed legislation, cars would have ‘speed governors’ that would automatically trigger once a car went 10 mph over the limit. In doing so the technology would either automatically reduce the car’s speed without the driver having any ability to stop it, or trigger a loud alarm that wouldn’t stop until the speed was reduced. The car technology would use both GPS and a ‘database of roadway speeds,’ to determine what the correct speed limit would be.

Weiner admits that the bill is the ‘most extensive’ of its kind but says that it’s worth it because it would reduce the number of traffic deaths that occur across the state. And although that’s a noble concept, many drivers are saying ‘slow down’ to the Senator’s crazy-ass, authoritarianism idea.

I’m introducing our SAFER California Streets legislative package to reduce traffic deaths & injuries.



SB 961 requires installed speed limiters in vehicles & side guards in trucks.



SB 960 requires CA to make state-owned streets safer for pedestrians, cyclists & bus riders.🧵 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) January 24, 2024

NEW SPEED LAW WOULD MAKE THINGS LESS SAFE

Apparently Weiner – who represents San Francisco doesn’t understand what ‘going with the flow of traffic’ means when driving.

How is a California car supposed to keep up with cars from other states who don’t have the speed control gadget installed if they’re going faster on the road? Seems like that actually is a safety concern right there!

Not to mention the fact that he believes using GPS and other outlets will be able to adapt to the constant construction going on. We’ve all been driving where roadways can be reduced from a 50 to 25mph, or even when construction has ended go back up to the original speed. Do we really have that much faith in the government bureaucracy of all things to get that right?

Various traffic rights groups have argued that cars don’t need an electronic device in them to regulate speeding but rather more police enforcing the traffic laws already on the books.

Meanwhile, many on social media did not take too much of a liking to another Democratic bill that’s taking away their liberties.

You don't drive a car, right? If you did, you'd recognize that you often need to go beyond the posted speed limit, to keep up with the flow of traffic, to get out of the way of an obstacle (like a boulder about to fall on your car) or to outrun a carjacker in San Francisco! — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) January 24, 2024

Why stop there? Banning phones from operating when the person is going more than 4 mph would be much much smarter, and safe more lives?



"For example, according to the most recent accident data in California, the most commonly reported causes of traffic fatalities in the Golden… — Sawyer (@flippersrevenge) January 24, 2024

Please move to China immediately — David R Bradley (@DavidRBradley) January 27, 2024

I wonder what your life was like as a child. Did you color within the lines? In bed when your parents said no matter what? Afraid to play outside?



Maybe you should fix the crime in your city before you want to impose draconian laws on everyone because you want to transfer your… — RUFUSXAVI三R.eth (@RufusXXavier) January 26, 2024

CALIFORNIA NEEDS LESS REGULATIONS, NOT MORE

What’s amazing is that California’s politicians aren’t even trying to hide how much they hate their citizens anymore.

Whether it’s restricting coal ovens at pizza shops, or making it increasingly difficult to drive an SUV in the state to the massive increase in crime and the absurd high taxes, the state is doing everything it can to almost dare residents to leave. Oh and let’s not forget about the on and off again mask mandates that change like the seasons.

In response, many are taking them up on it and saying ‘the hell with this,’ as they flee to Florida, Texas and more freedom-loving states.

A law like this would only make more people get up and leave, however they’ll just have to do it at the speed limit.