Former Notre Dame QB Announces Transfer Destination

Drew Pyne is headed out west.

The former Notre Dame QB announced that he’ll continue his college career at Arizona State.

He started 10 games this past season for the fighting Irish after Tyler Buchner went down with an injury. Notre Dame was 8-2 with Pyne as the starter.

Admittedly, it was a bit of a head-scratcher when Pyne jumped in the portal before the bowl game. Buchner is healthy, but that doesn’t mean he was guaranteed to beat Pyne out for the job.

The sophomore passer finished the season with 2,021 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns to six interceptions. Drew Pyne definitely didn’t put up monster numbers but he won a lot more games than he lost.

QB Drew Pyne announced he’s transferring to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils. He started his college career at Notre Dame. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It seemed probable that he could have really pushed Tyler Buchner to retain the starting role. However, he decided a fresh start was for the best, and he’s now at ASU with Kenny Dillingham.

Given the lack of talent in the QB room in Tempe, there’s a very good chance Drew Pyne will be QB1 to open the 2023 season.

Drew Pyne transfers to Arizona State. Will he start for the Sun Devils? (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The former ND starter wanted a fresh start and he now has it. A new era is underway at ASU, and Pyne should be one of the major figures in it.