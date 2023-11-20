Drew Lock Steps In And Fumbles Seahawks’ Lead, Rams Pull Off Impressive Comeback

Videos by OutKick

An untimely injury kept Geno Smith, the Seahawks’ quarterback, out of action, prompting Drew Lock to step in. The results were exactly what you’d expect from Drew Lock.

On the sidelines, Lock’s giddiness with getting the job back gave off the impression that he was up to the task of managing to close out the game.

The confidence proved phony as Lock’s late-game turnover opened the door for a Rams 10-point comeback. The type of throw reminded you of Lock’s struggles to float atop depth charts from Denver to Seattle.

To the Rams’ credit, they executed a comeback effort with Cooper Kupp. He exited the game early due to an ankle injury, leaving Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford with a nine-point deficit and no star wideout.

Stafford also braved some hard hits from the Seahawks’ defense.

#MattStafford

Can't imagine taking a hit like this pic.twitter.com/yVtbT2pHgL — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 19, 2023

Stafford rekindled a connection with Kupp fill-in, Puka Nacua, and the Rams marched down the field twice. The first drive ended with a Darrell Henderson, Jr. punch-in at the goal line. The second scoring drive finished with a go-ahead, 22-yard field goal from Lucas Havrisik.

Seattle ran on such low confidence under Lock that, facing less than 90 seconds left on the clock, they pushed an evidently injured Geno Smith (upper arm injury) to warm up for a final drive.

Lock finished with 2 of 6 passing for three yards and the lone interception.

Smith seemingly delivered, marching the Seahawks offense down to the Rams’ territory, setting up for a 55-yard field goal attempt for the win. Seahawks kicker Jason Meyers narrowly missed right — capping a thrilling final quarter with the Rams and Stafford as victors.