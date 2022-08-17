Drew Lock Tests Positive For COVID, Won’t Start Preseason Game Against The Bears

Drew Lock will miss Seattle’s upcoming preseason game against the Bears.

Lock is currently battling for the QB1 role with the Seahawks, and he had been slated to start Thursday against the Bears.

However, he’s tested positive for COVID and will now have to wait to get back on the field.

Drew Lock tests positive for COVID. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

This is a very tough break for Lock. Geno Smith appears to have a firm grasp on the QB1 role for Pete Carroll, but Thursday night could have been an opportunity for Lock to close the gap.

He reportedly played very well in a team scrimmage and threw two touchdowns in the preseason game against the Steelers.

The former Missouri star needs all the reps he can get in order to claw his way into the starting role.

Now, he’s going to have to wait a bit longer to get back on the field, and that’s definitely not going to help him secure the starting role.

Hopefully, Lock is back ASAP and ready to roll. This really couldn’t have come at a worse time.