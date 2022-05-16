Drew Brees Shocker!: May Play Football Again In 2022

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees hinted at a potential return to the NFL in his first response since being released by NBC as an NFL analyst.

Brees announced, via Twitter: “Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

Saints fans immediately proposed a return to New Orleans upon hearing of his split with NBC, ending his network run after one year as a studio and game analyst.

Brees and NBC mutually split, with one notable disagreement centered on his lack of games assigned in the broadcast booth.

The Saints and general manager Mickey Loomis would be in their best interest to give the 43-year-old Brees a fat contract to play one more season, which could average around $40 or $50 million a year. New Orleans’ current options at QB are Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton. Former part-time starter Taysom Hill has pivoted toward operating more as a tight end.

Brees could fully lean into his ‘all options’ statement by joining a different organization in need of a QB — which includes the Seahawks, Texans and Panthers.

In his final season with New Orleans, Brees threw for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions; completing 70.5 percent of his passes.

Brees missed four games that year and won in nine of his 12 starts. He officially announced his retirement from the NFL after 20 seasons on March 14, 2020.

