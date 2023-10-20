Drew Brees In House For Saints-Jaguars Thursday Night Football Game, Probably Thinks He Can Outplay Derek Carr

Videos by OutKick

The New Orleans Saints are at home for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Former Saints QB and current NBC Sports analyst Drew Brees is in the house to watch current quarterback Derek Carr and the rest of the squad.

Brees works on NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage, making it difficult for him to get to Saints games. But, with the team playing at home on a Thursday, the opportunity for his return presented itself.

Former NFL player Drew Brees interacts with New Orleans Saints fans. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

At this point, Saints fans probably wish he would come out of the stands and onto the field. The Superdome crowd has rained boos down on the team’s offense at several different points during the first half. They got especially loud after the team failed on a fourth-and-three attempt.

The Saints are stopped on fourth down. The boo birds are out in full force… pic.twitter.com/6rC4Tn7wL4 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 20, 2023

The boos towards the offense can definitely be heard #Saints pic.twitter.com/4G5zQYAmun — Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) October 20, 2023

Legendary #Saints QB Drew Brees in the house for tonight’s Saints-Jaguars game.



Doesn’t look too excited right now😬 pic.twitter.com/PjIadYZ4tJ — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 20, 2023

Despite the Jaguars gifting the Saints two fumbles, including one that gave New Orleans an immediate redzone opportunity, the Saints offense just couldn’t muster much of anything. Quarterback Derek Carr doesn’t look great, either.

New Orleans managed to put two field goals on the board to keep the game within range heading into the halftime break. But, entering the locker room down 11 points at home after winning the turnover battle 2-0 is not a great result.

Derek Carr was all smiles prior to Thursday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, but not so much at halftime. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Plus, Carr completed just 11 of his 21 first-half pass attempts for exactly 100 yards. That’s fewer than five yards per pass attempt. For context, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence — who is playing on an injured knee — has 146 yards on the same number of attempts.

Additionally, Lawrence added 35 rushing yards.

So, yeah, Drew Brees probably think he could play better than Derek Carr.

And, if he does, he’s probably right.