Drew Brees And Reggie Bush Reminisced About Bush Getting Obliterated In 2006 Playoffs

Former New Orleans Saints teammates Drew Brees and Reggie Bush reunited during Fox Sports’ college football coverage Thursday night.

The two touched on one memorable moment from their time together and it’s one that Bush probably doesn’t just remember, but feels too.

The Saints were playing the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2006 playoffs. During the game, Brees threw a short pass to Bush who was about to haul it in when he took an absolute bone-crushing hit courtesy of Philadelphia defensive back Sheldon Brown.

Oh yeah, it also happened on the Saints opening drive.

It’s easy for fans to instantly remember that moment, so it’s safe to say that Bush does too.

"You took it like a champ"@ReggieBush HAD to bring this up with @drewbrees in the building 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/H0kSZHtUcY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 1, 2022

Brees explained that he may have slightly misread the defense and put Bush in a vulnerable position.

“You took it like a champ,” Brees said as Bush had a good laugh. “You got up, you came back, you balled out for us.”

Bush not only stayed in the game, but even found the endzone later that in the half.

Brees also mentioned that the Eagles tried the same thing later in the game, but having learned from Bush getting the word “Riddell” stamped into his solar plexus, he threw to the tight end for a first down.

The Saints beat the Eagles but lost to the Chicago Bears in the NFC Championship game.

Still, the hit is easily the highlight from that game with the longest shelf life.

Reggie Bush probably described it best “My stomach, my head, and my legs were going different directions.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle