Drew Barrymore Catfished By Man Pretending To Be Rams QB

Videos by OutKick

No one is safe from the horrors of online dating — not even former A-list celebrities like Drew Barrymore.

On Friday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress said she’s “about to get off dating apps” after being catfished by a man pretending to be an NFL player.

Apparently, the guy messaged her first, saying he was “the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams.”

(Getty Images)

It sounded promising, so Barrymore wrote back, “Oh, my god, I went to the first practice game.” She told the man she was “frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football” when L.A. didn’t have any teams. But once she moved to New York, the city got two teams!

First of all, a “girl from Los Angeles who loves football” would know the Rams’ QB is (very married) Matthew Stafford. Second, an actual starting quarterback in the NFL probably wouldn’t lead with that information.

After embarrassing herself, Barrymore learned he was a catfish.

“He was not the quarterback for the L.A. Rams,” she said. “He’s a musician that thought he was being cute.”

Co-host Ross Matthews sounded almost as disappointed as Drew. He had a “fantasy” she’d be the new Taylor Swift.

Drew Barrymore has been single since her divorce from third husband Will Kopelman in 2016. And apparently the dating apps aren’t working out. That, or this fake football player just really sent her over the edge.

“I was like, ‘I hate you. You pithy, deceiving, playful… You’ve made me feel stupid,'” Drew said. “‘I don’t know who you are. I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you.'”

It’s rough out there, Drew. Better luck next time.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.