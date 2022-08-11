There’s A New Flavor Of Coke That Tastes Like Your Dreams In Case You Were Wondering

Ever wonder what your dreams taste like?

Of course you have! That’s a totally sane thing to think about, right?

Well, thanks to Coca-Cola, you’ll find out very, very soon.

The popular beverage company is releasing another limited-edition flavor to its “Creations” lineup.

This one will be called Dreamworld and is supposed to taste like your dreams. The previous installment, Coke Byte, apparently tastes like “pixels,” while Coke Starlight tastes like space.

Refreshing!

“This limited-edition flavor is your gateway into a lively, animated world where anything is possible; where imaginations are free to discover the magic in ordinary moments,” Coca-Cola said of Dreamworld in a press release.

Generated from the magic of your mind, our latest flavor by #CocaColaCreations is almost here and ready to rock your world. 🤯 Get ready to #TasteTheWonder of #CocaColaDreamworld. ✨ #RealMagic pic.twitter.com/U0uMXFAsAm — Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) August 10, 2022

Coke then said the new flavor “bottles up the Technicolor tastes and surrealism of the subconscious, and adds playfully vibrant flavor notes that evoke the boundless creativity of the human imagination to the unmistakable taste of Coca-Cola.”

What does the Dreamworld Coca-Cola flavor taste like?

While the new edition won’t be released until Monday, some internet sleuths have already received a can.

If you don’t want to know what dreams taste like yet, stop reading!

Anyway, according to one review, the new flavor tastes like mango. Another report also stays with a tropical vibe, saying there was a “fruity candy smell … like skittles” when she opened the can.

So there you have it. Your dreams taste like Skittles.

Do with that information what you wish.

Happy Thursday!