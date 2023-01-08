Media Day Inside Look: Georgia, TCU Players Could Only Dream Of This As A Kid, But Playing For A Title Is Now A Reality

Los Angeles– The PA announcer comes over the loudspeakers and introduces each team to the hundreds of media members. Fans line the back wall and bleachers with hopes getting an autograph, while most Georgia and TCU players are soaking up the environment as they walk into the convention center.

Welcome to the College Football Playoff media day.

There’s a spot for four players, just like you would see at the Super Bowl, where Max Duggan and Stetson Bennett are looking down upon us as we answer questions and they sit at a podium. It’s hard to make out each question, but the players and coaches do their best. Whether you’re asking about the mascot or what their favorite food is, each player is respectful.

What we forget sometimes is that for each one of these guys, being at this event is something they could only dream of as a kid. Speaking with TCU placekicker Griffin Tell, you realize if he hadn’t made that field goal to beat Baylor at the end of regulation, the Horned Frogs wouldn’t be here.

“Missed the extra point and I just felt like this could come back to bite us, I was just praying for an opportunity to somehow win the game. The defense got a stop, offense did their job and we ran that crazy field goal play, thank god I made it,” Tell said. “I was glad I was able to redeem myself”

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett at the College Football Playoff media day in Los Angeles.

But you look around the room at these players and it begins to hit you that these guys have worked for a full year to get here, The bright lights, teammates interviewing each other and assistant coaches walking the room while answering questions. The team busses roll into the convention center like a presidential motorcade, with each player stepping off with a smile on their face, knowing how hard they’ve worked for these moments.

Georgia Bulldogs Get Behind The Camera At Media Day

Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss wanted to get in on the questioning. So I gave him my camera while he turned into a correspondent for OutKick, asking teammate Sedrick Van Pran his go-to Waffle House meal. These are the moments where the young men can cut-up and get away from the business approach of this trip to Los Angeles.

Georgia OL Xavier Truss takes over the camera and ask Sedrick Van Pran his @WaffleHouse choice @Outkick pic.twitter.com/57TviUPEZA — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 7, 2023

TCU QB Max Duggan prepares for questions from the media.

On Monday night, each one of these players will walk into SoFi Stadium looking to finish off their dream season. Some players on Georgia’s roster already know what it feels like to celebrate a national championship. Meanwhile, TCU is hoping to spoil the Georgia fun, having a party of their own.

One TCU player looked around the room on Saturday in amazement. It was almost like he finally realized how big this moment really was, which can get lost in the everyday grind of preparation.

“Can you believe this sh–? Look at where I’m at, this is Hollywood and I am about to play for a championship in two days. God is good man.”

Yea, I can believe it, considering how wild of a season this has been for both teams.