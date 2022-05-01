Draymond Green Was Ejected From Game 1 In Memphis And It Was One of The Worst Calls We’ve Ever Seen

During a competitive first half between the Grizzlies and Warriors Draymond Green was ejected for striking the face of Brandon Clarke. We thought it was for grabbing his jersey on the way up that supposedly caused the fall, but who are we kidding? This is Charmin’ soft call…even for the NBA.

You practically had to flatline a player to be ejected back in the day. Today’s ejection:

pic.twitter.com/meBW4N5t2f — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) May 1, 2022

A potential series-changing flagrant 2 for that play? The NBA used to be incredibly physical, however we’ve seen much worse than this, even in today’s league. This play is what basketball fans like to call a “nothing.” Inadvertent contact to the face at best, award the Grizzlies with free throws for a flagrant 1, and we move on to the rest of the game.

Golden State was holding their own in this game and suddenly Ja Morant and the Grizzlies went on a predictable 10-0 run to end the half with a 61-55 lead. Pathetic and should remind us all of Draymond’s “kick” in game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals that got him suspended for game 5. It’s really too bad the NBA isn’t learning from these mistakes. Steph Curry was heard during the ejection saying “that’s f******* crazy.” Yes it was, Steph. He was smiling for the next several possessions showing his displeasure with the call.

Draymond Green gets ejected for a grab and yank of Brandon Clarke's jersey. Warriors bench is stunned. Steph Curry to the referees: "That's f****** crazy." They thought it'd be a flagrant 1 maximum. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 1, 2022

Draymond Green should know better than to toe the line, but to suggest this play was borderline is an insult to our intelligence. The NBA continues to be its own worst enemy and it remains to be seen if the Warriors can withstand Green’s absence in the second half. No way the league suspends Draymond for this — no way.