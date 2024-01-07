Draymond Green Is Back (Until The Next Time He’s Suspended)

Videos by OutKick

Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension lasted 12 games.

The NBA officially reinstated the Golden State Warriors forward after he missed the last three weeks for hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face on Dec. 12.

“Green completed steps that demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players,” the league said in a statement. “He has engaged in meetings with a counselor and has met jointly on multiple occasions with representatives of the NBA, the Warriors and the NBAPA, both of which will continue throughout the season.”

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/dlFtd7okI7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 6, 2024

The incident occurred with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter of the Warriors’ 119-116 loss to the Suns at Footprint Center. Jockeying for position, Green swung his arm at Nurkić, knocking him to the ground.

Green received a Flagrant Foul 2 and was ejected.

He, of course, called it a “basketball play.” The rest of us called it what it was — an assault.

Par for the course.

This shit is so tired and so ridiculous. If the NBA really wants Draymond Green to knock off the nonsense, they have to suspend Steve Kerr. Punishing the only defender Draymond has left is the only way to get the message through to him pic.twitter.com/F6rSffnfHF — Ryan Hickey (@Ryan_Hickey3) December 13, 2023

Draymond Green Has History Of Violent Outbursts

And the guy simply can’t control his emotions.

For example, Green received a suspension last season after stomping on Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis. And his lowest moment came in 2022 when he punched ex-Warriors teammate Jordan Poole.

Steve Kerr, chief enabler and head coach of the Warriors, finally admitted that Green’s behavior since the Poole punch has been unacceptable.

“It’s not just about an outburst on the court — this is about his life,” Kerr said. “This is about someone who I believe in, someone who I’ve known for a decade, who I love for his loyalty, his commitment, his passion, his love for his teammates, his friends, his family. Trying to help that guy.

Because the one who choked Rudy [Gobert], the one who took a wild flail at Jusuf, the one who punched Jordan [Poole] last year, that’s the guy who has to change. And, he knows that.”

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Draymond Green will re-join the Warriors on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, but he will reportedly need approximately a week to get back into game shape. That likely means he misses the Warriors’ games Sunday and Wednesday.

Look for his potential return on the road against the Chicago Bulls Friday or the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

And we’ll see how long he makes it before he assaults someone else.

