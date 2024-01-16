Draymond Green Gets Booed By Grizzlies Fans, Then Goes Crazy After Burying A Three

Memphis Grizzlies fans serenaded Draymond Green with boos during his first game back from his suspension.

The Golden Stat Warriors forward earned a suspension after assaulting Phoenix Suns’ big man Jusuf Nurkic last month. Despite committing one of the most unnecessary and aggressive fouls in recent memory, Green tried to defend himself afterward instead of apologizing.

The temperamental forward missed 16 games for the Warriors because of his indefinite suspension. During that time away from the team – in which he considered retiring – he finally realized the negative consequences of his actions. He made a sincere apology for his actions and promised to do better.

“It’s very urgent because I’ve cost my team enough. I’ve cost this organization enough,” Green said after getting reinstated. “It’s not a time for me to just come back and be like, ‘Alright, I’m going to take my time and get back when I can.’ No, like, you caused this yourself. You don’t get the grace.”

That’s more growth than we’ve seen from the forward in quite some time. But he called it, his apology didn’t earn him any grace in Memphis.

Before checking into the game roughly halfway through the first quarter, Grizzly fans booed him. He didn’t lean into it or try to stir drama, which was the smart move.

Less than a minute after subbing in, Green scored his first points back from the suspension – a 3-pointer from the right wing. Needless to say, Green got hyped after burying the triple.

Green’s return got off to a good start, boos and all. Let’s hope he does punch anyone before the game ends.

