Draymond Green Flips Off Grizzlies Fans On His Way To Locker Room

The NBA playoff trend of flipping off fans is still going at full speed.

Golden State’s Draymond Green was the latest sheriff of the double birds during an exchange with Memphis Grizzlies fans on Tuesday.

Green appeared to suffer a nasty poke in the eye from Memphis’ Xavier Tillman, which called for a visit to the locker room.

Take a look at Draymond Green’s swollen eye pic.twitter.com/lWK2MjSsHN — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 4, 2022

On his way out of FedEx Forum, Green flipped off a trolling home crowd that was happy to watch the player walk off the court.

WATCH:

No one outside of the WWE plays heel better than Draymond Green 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/OHOgncpcGw — Memphis Fight Club (@DerFranzWagner) May 4, 2022

Green’s postseason attitude was akin to the Nets’ Kyrie Irving when he visited TD Garden and flipped off booing Celtics fans.

“You guys like my haircut??” pic.twitter.com/7KxvLkxmcc — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) April 17, 2022

Golden State holds a 1-0 series lead over the Memphis, but the Grizzlies are looking to lead a revenge game on Tuesday night.

Memphis went into halftime with a 56-51 lead over the Warriors.

