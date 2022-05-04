Draymond Green Flips Off Grizzlies Fans After Getting Ejected From Game 2

The NBA playoff trend of flipping off fans is still going at full speed.

Golden State’s Draymond Green was the latest sheriff of the double birds during an exchange with Memphis Grizzlies fans on Tuesday.

In the first minutes of Game 2 against the Grizzlies, Green was ejected from the contest after a hard Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II.

Green also appeared to suffer a nasty poke in the eye before the heated ejection.

Take a look at Draymond Green’s swollen eye pic.twitter.com/lWK2MjSsHN — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 4, 2022

On his way out of FedEx Forum, Green flipped off a trolling home crowd that was happy to watch the player get booted.

WATCH:

No one outside of the WWE plays heel better than Draymond Green 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/OHOgncpcGw — Memphis Fight Club (@DerFranzWagner) May 4, 2022

Green’s postseason attitude was akin to the Nets’ Kyrie Irving when he visited TD Garden and flipped off booing Celtics fans.

“You guys like my haircut??” pic.twitter.com/7KxvLkxmcc — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) April 17, 2022

Golden State holds a 1-0 series lead over the Memphis, but the Grizzlies are looking to exact revenge on Tuesday night.

Memphis went into halftime with a 56-51 lead over the Warriors.

