Draymond Green Declines $27 Million Player Option With Warriors, Will Now Get The Attention He Craves

Videos by OutKick

Draymond Green is now a free agent after electing to decline his player option of $27.6 million from the Golden State Warriors. The decision from Green isn’t a complete surprise, but it’s still jarring to think that the Green era in the Bay could be coming to a close.

Now that he is hitting the market, Green is still able to hold conversations about re-signing with the Warriors while also hearing from other teams around the league.

Klutch's Rich Paul to ESPN on Golden State's Draymond Green declining player option: "We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options," Paul said. It was expected Green would opt-out and now he can talk with Warriors, explore sign-and-trades and free agency. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2023

The Warriors are reportedly “motivated” to sign Green to a new contract ahead of next season, but it’s a safe bet that other teams wouldn’t mind adding the veteran forward to their roster either.

Green had an eventful 2023 season with the Warriors after punching and knocking out teammate Jordan Poole during practice. It says a lot about how the Golden State front office and coaching staff still believe in Green as they want to bring back a guy who assaulted a teammate.

READ: DRAYMOND GREEN SAYS PUNCHING JORDAN POOLE DOOMED WARRIORS’ SEASON, WANTS YOU TO FEEL SORRY FOR HIM

Green is, without question, one of the most attention-seeking players in the NBA. An offseason filled with ‘this team is interested in signing Green’ headlines will get annoying much sooner rather than later, but he would bring a spark to many teams looking for a leader on the hardwood.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris