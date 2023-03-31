Dramatic Video Shows Rescue Of Buried Snowboarder

Videos by OutKick

A snowboarder in Washington found himself buried under the snow, and video of his friend — strapped with a Go-Pro — frantically digging him out has gone viral.

The 5-minute clip was posted to Instagram earlier this week by Francis Zuber, and shows the two men making their way down a mountain in the Mt. Baker ski area in Bellingham, Washington. Mere seconds into the video, things go south.

Buckle up, and look away if you’re not a fan of tight spaces.

Buried snowboarder rescued with seconds to spare

Whooooooooof. Nightmare fuel right there. I’m wearing a hoodie and sweatpants right now and I just sweat through both pretty quickly.

Few things in life terrify me more than the thought of being buried alive. It just sounds like an awful, awful way to die. I can’t imagine what this guy was thinking for those few minutes before he finally saw the light (the good kind, not the almost dead kind).

You’re just laying there and you’re completely helpless. I mean, there’s nothing you can do if you’re the cat buried six-feet under here. You just lay there and hope to God your buddy can find you in time.

And if he can’t, well … then that’s it. Curtains. Donzeo. Thanks for playing.

From Francis’ original Instagram post:

The mountains don’t care how much skill or experience you have. They don’t even care if you and your ski partners are doing everything right. Take an Avy 1 course, and get trained on what to do if you find yourself in this situation. I’m thankful I knew just enough to scrape by and perform a successful rescue. And always look out for each other out there.

I’d be pure panic during this situation, because it’s basically all on you. If Francis can’t figure this out pretty quickly, his buddy is gonna die. Pretty simple.

Whether he lives or not is up to you, because there ain’t nobody else coming.

I’d like to think I’d man up and embrace the challenge here, but, in all honestly, I’d probably just freeze and hope the whole thing just sort of works itself out.

To be fair, though, I’m also not much of an adventurist. I love skiing, and I’m pretty good at it, but I like to stick with my greens and easy blues when I’m out and about. No shot you’ll ever see me on a black diamond.

I mean, look at that snow! No thank you. I’m good on my perfectly groomed and packed in slope.